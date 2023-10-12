912 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Walmart makes up about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $158.13. 964,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a market capitalization of $425.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.