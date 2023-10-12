Aavegotchi Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $39.63 million and $696,656.11 worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
