AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Cut by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

