ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $726,426.31 and $2.11 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.64 or 1.00051463 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000726 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.