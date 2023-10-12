Achain Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $156,983.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002413 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

