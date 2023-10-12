ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $438.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.18. The company has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.