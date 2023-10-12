Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,370,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $549.91 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $250.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

