Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5,412.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

