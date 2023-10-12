Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

