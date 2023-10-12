Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $200.81. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

