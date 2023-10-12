Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $31,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,880,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,753 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 126,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,492. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

