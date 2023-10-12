Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.10. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 55,593 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

