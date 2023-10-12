AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.11. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

