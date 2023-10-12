Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.62

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 9714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 41.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 853,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

