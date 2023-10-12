Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.68. Ambev shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,130,016 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

