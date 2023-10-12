Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.98. 284,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,781,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at $621,867,039.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,040,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after buying an additional 1,116,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

