AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.64. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 3,061,640 shares.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $551.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

