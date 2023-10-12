Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

