American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.25 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

