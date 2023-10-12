American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Decreased by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 202.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 279,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,190. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

