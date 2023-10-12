American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Bank of America

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

