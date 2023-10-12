American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,791 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 304.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

