Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Trimmed by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $283.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

