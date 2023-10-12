Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $226,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 48,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.70. The stock had a trading volume of 705,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.