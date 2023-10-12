Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,470.51

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $157,470.51 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 26,492,324 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

