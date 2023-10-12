Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

ADI opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.