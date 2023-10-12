Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APEI

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 19.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.