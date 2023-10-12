Analysts Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) PT at $16.11

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TERN stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $328.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

