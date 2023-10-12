Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.39

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 49692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

