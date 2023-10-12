Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Position Trimmed by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund comprises about 2.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
AFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,451. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
