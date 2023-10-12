Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNLF remained flat at $4.22 on Thursday. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Get Aquafil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aquafil in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aquafil

(Get Free Report)

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in plastic-molded accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquafil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquafil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.