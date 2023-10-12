Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 2,226,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,945,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

