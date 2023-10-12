ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 41401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 136.42% and a negative net margin of 125.84%.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

