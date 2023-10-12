Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 61003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
