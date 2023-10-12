Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 209,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 929,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $625.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,281.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 86,541 shares of company stock worth $550,867. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

