Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 262 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.66. 84,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

