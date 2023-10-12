Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 396 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,432,000 after purchasing an additional 176,998 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,047,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 215,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,920. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2385 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

