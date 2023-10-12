Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 428 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,666. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $165.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

