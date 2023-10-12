Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $495,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.41. 11,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

