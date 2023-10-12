Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 343 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 279,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,719. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

