Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 6,095 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

