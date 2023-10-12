Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 792 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,880 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

