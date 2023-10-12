Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $178,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,821. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

