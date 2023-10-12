Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $329,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $50,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 1,006,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

