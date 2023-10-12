Aspire Wealth Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 375.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 1,774,406 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

