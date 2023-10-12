Aspire Wealth Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,259. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

