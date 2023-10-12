Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 15,121 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
XSLV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $48.23.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
