Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 15,121 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

XSLV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.