Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 5,173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,497 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

