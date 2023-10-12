Astar (ASTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.48 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Astar has a total market cap of $220.85 million and $5.48 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,837,994 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

