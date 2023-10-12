AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 351,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

